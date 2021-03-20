Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. 13,501,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,561. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

