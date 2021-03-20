Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

