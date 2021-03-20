Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000.

Shares of UL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,448. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

