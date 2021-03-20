Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 39,055,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,248,008. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

