Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,147. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

