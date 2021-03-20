Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $157.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $171.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of PDD opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

