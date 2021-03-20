PirateCash Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $3,287.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,262,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.