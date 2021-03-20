Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.