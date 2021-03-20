POA Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $27.03 million and $1.35 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,717,619 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
