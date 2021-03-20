PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PWFL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 640,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

