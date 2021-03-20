Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$116.89. 129,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,205. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 54.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$107.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.34.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

