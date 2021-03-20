Privatix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,051.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Privatix has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $93,030.20 and $29,051.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

