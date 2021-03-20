Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 703,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 631,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

