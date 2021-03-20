ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

WTTR opened at $5.62 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

