ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth $2,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,410 shares of company stock valued at $90,460. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

