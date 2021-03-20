ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,897 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 261,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $440.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.