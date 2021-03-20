ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iBio by 591.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iBio by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iBio by 20.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of iBio by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

