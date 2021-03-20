ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,753 Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIRS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

