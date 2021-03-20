ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

