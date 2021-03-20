Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 7.7%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 603,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,059,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

