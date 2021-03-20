Prudential PLC Has $434.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,953,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 537,582 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $434,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

