PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.91.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

