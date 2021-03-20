Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

