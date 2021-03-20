Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 108.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024484 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034293 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

