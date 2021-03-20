Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $11.30 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $29,685.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.30 or 0.00019398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.