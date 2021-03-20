Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

QTWO stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,177. Q2 has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,782. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

