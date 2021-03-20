Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

QTWO stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,177. Q2 has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,237 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,782. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit