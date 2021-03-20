QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $144.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.16 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $607.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.07 million to $610.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $682.26 million, with estimates ranging from $660.83 million to $704.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders sold a total of 23,997 shares of company stock worth $1,554,871 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,314,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

