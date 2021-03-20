Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $215.13 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,374,220,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

