Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.