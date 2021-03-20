Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.58 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 258.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $135.38 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

