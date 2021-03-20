Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,558,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,396. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

