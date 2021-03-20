Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $26.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,991. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

