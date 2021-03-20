Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC opened at $16.58 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

