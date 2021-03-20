Render Token (RNDR) Trading 75.5% Higher This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Render Token has a total market cap of $108.23 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 75.5% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,031,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,113,318 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.