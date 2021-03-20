Request (REQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.46 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Request has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $148.46 million and $4.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034071 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

