REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $18.81. 738,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in REV Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

