RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.23 and the lowest is $4.16. RH reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 90.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RH stock traded up $29.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.61. 831,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Earnings History and Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

Comments


