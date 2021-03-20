Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rite Aid by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rite Aid by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

