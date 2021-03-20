Robert J. Laikin Sells 162,500 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $21.59 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

