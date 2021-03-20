Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 12.4%

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price was down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.80 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 9,573,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 24,808,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

