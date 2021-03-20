Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 1,863,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,265,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

