Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,377,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 137,760 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Roku by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

ROKU stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

