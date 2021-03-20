Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,100 TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TC PipeLines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE:TCP opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

