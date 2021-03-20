Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $618.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

