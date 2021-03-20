Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.77 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

