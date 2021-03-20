SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.52 million and $219,436.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00454132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 416,976 coins and its circulating supply is 389,834 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.