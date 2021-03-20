Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit