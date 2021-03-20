Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

