Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.