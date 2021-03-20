Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $578,751.85 and $87,788.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,039 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

