Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

